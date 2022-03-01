Boys Basketball Sectional First Round

Sectional 39 (at Tipton)

Madison-Grant 59, Blackford 43

Sectional 40 (at Alexandria)

Lapel 53, Alexandria 31

--Bo. Judge (L) 13 points, 5 rebounds

--Pratt (A) 13 points, 5 rebounds

Sectional 41 (at Hagerstown)

Northeastern 49, Shenandoah 46

--Campbell (S) 15 points

Sectional 55 (at Wes-Del)

Liberty Christian 83, Tri-Central 64

--House (LC) 20 points, 8 rebounds

Daleville 74, Anderson Prep 25

--Adams (D) 15 points

--Scott (A) 10 points

Girls Basketball

IBCA Small School All-State (Seniors)

Lauryn Bates, Frankton

Honorable Mention

Ashlynn Allman, Lapel

Jada Stansberry, Alexandria

IBCA Small School Underclass All-State

Emma Sperry, sophomore, Frankton

Honorable Mention

Jacklynn Hosier, freshman, Alexandria

Kaycie Warfel, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Whitney Warfel, junior, Pendleton Heights

Tags

Trending Video