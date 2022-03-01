Boys Basketball Sectional First Round
Sectional 39 (at Tipton)
Madison-Grant 59, Blackford 43
Sectional 40 (at Alexandria)
Lapel 53, Alexandria 31
--Bo. Judge (L) 13 points, 5 rebounds
--Pratt (A) 13 points, 5 rebounds
Sectional 41 (at Hagerstown)
Northeastern 49, Shenandoah 46
--Campbell (S) 15 points
Sectional 55 (at Wes-Del)
Liberty Christian 83, Tri-Central 64
--House (LC) 20 points, 8 rebounds
Daleville 74, Anderson Prep 25
--Adams (D) 15 points
--Scott (A) 10 points
Girls Basketball
IBCA Small School All-State (Seniors)
Lauryn Bates, Frankton
Honorable Mention
Ashlynn Allman, Lapel
Jada Stansberry, Alexandria
IBCA Small School Underclass All-State
Emma Sperry, sophomore, Frankton
Honorable Mention
Jacklynn Hosier, freshman, Alexandria
Kaycie Warfel, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Whitney Warfel, junior, Pendleton Heights
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.