Boys Cross Country

Tiger Invitational (at Lebanon)--Lapel 26, Lebanon 54, University 71, Clinton Central 83, Western Boone 118

--Smith (L) 1st 

Boys Soccer

Anderson 3, Marion 2

University 3, Liberty Christian 0

Pendleton Heights 2, Delta 0

Knightstown 4, Anderson Prep 0

Boys Tennis

Pendleton Heights 5, Lapel 0

Madison-Grant 4, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 1

Elwood 4, Blackford 1

Greenfield-Central 5, Alexandria 0

Girls Cross Country

Tigers Invitational (at Lebanon)--Lebanon 41, University 46, Western Boone 46, Clinton Central 88

--Combs (L) 3rd

Girls Golf

(Wed) Mt. Vernon 174, Pendleton Heights 195

--Day (PH) 46

(Wed) Delta 188, Eastbrook 217, Elwood 248

Girls Soccer

Lapel 6, Muncie Central 3

--Davis (L) 3 goals

Pendleton Heights 4, New Castle 1

--DeShong (PH) 2 goals

Volleyball

Frankton 3, Elwood 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-11)

--Klettheimer (F) 11 kills, 2 blocks, 13 assists, 6 aces

Pendleton Heights 3, New Palestine 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21)

--Ross (PH) 16 kills

University 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-11)

Anderson Prep 3, International 1

Daleville 3, Muncie Central 0

Madison-Grant 3, Blackford 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-18)

--Moore (MG) 16 assists

Winchester 3, Anderson 0

Trending Video