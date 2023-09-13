Boys Cross Country
Tiger Invitational (at Lebanon)--Lapel 26, Lebanon 54, University 71, Clinton Central 83, Western Boone 118
--Smith (L) 1st
Boys Soccer
Anderson 3, Marion 2
University 3, Liberty Christian 0
Pendleton Heights 2, Delta 0
Knightstown 4, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
Pendleton Heights 5, Lapel 0
Madison-Grant 4, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 1
Elwood 4, Blackford 1
Greenfield-Central 5, Alexandria 0
Girls Cross Country
Tigers Invitational (at Lebanon)--Lebanon 41, University 46, Western Boone 46, Clinton Central 88
--Combs (L) 3rd
Girls Golf
(Wed) Mt. Vernon 174, Pendleton Heights 195
--Day (PH) 46
(Wed) Delta 188, Eastbrook 217, Elwood 248
Girls Soccer
Lapel 6, Muncie Central 3
--Davis (L) 3 goals
Pendleton Heights 4, New Castle 1
--DeShong (PH) 2 goals
Volleyball
Frankton 3, Elwood 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-11)
--Klettheimer (F) 11 kills, 2 blocks, 13 assists, 6 aces
Pendleton Heights 3, New Palestine 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21)
--Ross (PH) 16 kills
University 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-11)
Anderson Prep 3, International 1
Daleville 3, Muncie Central 0
Madison-Grant 3, Blackford 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-18)
--Moore (MG) 16 assists
Winchester 3, Anderson 0