Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Cowan 47, Elwood 42
--Sallee (E) 21 points
Madison-Grant 61, Eastern 48
Hamilton Southeastern 56, Shenandoah 41
Boys Swimming Sectional (at Fishers)--Fishers 567, Hamilton Southeastern 452, Yorktown 299, Oak Hill 224, Hamilton Heights 167, Pendleton Heights 164, Anderson 138, Marion 57, Liberty Christian 7
Girls Basketball Semistate (at LaPorte)
Frankton 35, Fairfield 34
--Sperry (F) 15 points, 10 rebounds
