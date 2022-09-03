Boys Cross Country
Marion Invitational (Gold)--Northeastern 70, Clinton Prairie 77, Southern Wells 181, Muncie Burris 183, Monroe Central 184, Eastern Hancock 185, Churubusco 196, Tipton 198, Madison-Grant 213, Cardinal Ritter 239, Adams Central 248, Frankton 259, Lapel 284, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 286, Wisdom Builders 288
--C.Smith (Lapel) 1st
--H.Smith (Frankton) 6th
--Ewer (Madison-Grant) 19th
Marion Invitational (Elite)--Mt. Vernon 104, Chesterton 111, Warsaw 125, Homestead 139, Lawrence North 187, Centerville 194, North Central 200, Brebeuf Jesuit 209, Pendleton Heights 231, Angola 233, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 268, Westview 321, Northwestern 331, Bellmont 332, Columbia City 335
--Blake (PH) 7th
Boys Soccer
Yorktown 5, Liberty Christian 0
--Wicker (LC) 16 saves
Boys Tennis
Girls Cross Country
Marion Invitational (Gold)--Northwestern 71, Ft, Wayne Canterbury 71, Monroe Central 91, Adams Central 107, Cardinal Ritter 123, Clinton Prairie 153, Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 167, Northeastern 192, Muncie Burris 199, Madison-Grant 273
--Goodwin (Lapel) 7th
Marion Invitational (Purple)--Maconaquah 85, Angola 123, Leo 143, West Noble 150, Norwell 160, Pendleton Heights 164, Huntington North 216, Dekalb 222, New Castle 231, Lawrence North 236, Richmond 242, Concord 284, Columbia City 286, New Palestine 306, Muncie Central 386, Ft. Wayne Snider 393, Delta 425, Heritage 428, Marion 460
--Jarrell (Pendleton Heights) 2nd
Volleyball
Liberty Christian 2, Legacy Christian 0 (25-10, 25-12)
Liberty Christian 2, Union (Modoc) 0 (25-11, 25-12)
Pendleton Heights 2, Columbus North 0
Pendleton Heights 2, Perry Meridian 1 (17-25, 25-18, 15-7)
Pendleton Heights 2, North Central 1
Seton Catholic 2, Anderson Prep 0