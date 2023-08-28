Hole In One
--Toby Ricard, August 25, No. 7 (par-3), Grandview, witnessed by Rick Sipes, Steve Taylor
Monday's Results
Boys Tennis
Lapel 3, Tipton 2
--1S Coe (T) def Veldhuis (L) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Bair (L) def Wallace (T) 6-2, 6-4
--3S Spiedel (T) def Gooding (L) 6-1, 6-2
--1D McClintock/Pinkerton (L) def Wittkamper/N. Humerichous (T) 6-2, 6-3
--2D Cash/Wilkins (L) def I. Humerichous/Auler (T) 6-2, 6-2
Alexandria 5, Muncie Burris 0
--1S Ward (A) def Bowman (MB) 6-0, 6-3
--2S May (A) def Fang (MB) 6-2, 6-0
--3S Webb (A) def Shin (MB) 6-4, 6-3
--1D Hiser/Sullivan (A) def Villaluz/C. Milleman (MB) 6-2, 6-1
--2D Kettery/Smith (A) def Greiner/B. Milleman (MB) 6-0, 6-0
Frankton 3, Shenandoah 2
--1S S. Barr (F) def Abbett (S) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2
--2S M. Barr (F) def Worrell (S) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Hartley (F) def Gift (S) 6-1, 6-4
--1D Dyer/Allen (S) def Alexander/Hobbs (F) 6-3, 7-5
--2D May/Taylor (S) def Birch/Miller (F) 6-2, 6-2
Madison-Grant 4, Jay County 1
--1S Gilman (MG) def A. Dirksen (JC) 6-3, 6-2
--2S Fox (MG) def E. Dirksen (JC) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Hull (MG) def Garringer (JC) 6-1, 6-1
--1D Pax/Evans (MG) def Myers/Sims (JC) 6-3, 6-1
--2D Muhlenkamp/Miller (JC) def Brunt/Gibson (MG) 0-6, 6-3, 7-5
Girls Golf
Frankton 194, Monroe Central 216
--Bodkin (F) 44 (Medalist)
Girls Soccer
Carmel 9, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
Hamilton Heights 3, Alexandria 0
Tuesday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Arabian Roundup (at Pendleton Heights)--Yorktown 56, Pendleton Heights 68, Lapel 71, Wapahani 79, New Palestine 139, Monroe Central 153, Hamilton Heights 190, Blue River Valley 239, Anderson 260, New Castle 291, Frankton 305, Winchester 307, Wes-Del 324, Anderson Prep 358
--C. Smith (L) 2nd
--H. Smith (F) 7th
--Coggins (PH) 8th
--Proctor (Anderson) 27th
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 5, Seton Catholic 0
--Fuller (LC) 3 goals)
Pendleton Heights 1, Greenfield-Central 0
Tri-Central 8, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
Lapel 4, Tri 1
--1S Steele (T) def Mendenhall (L) 6-1, 6-0
--2S Bair (L) def Best (T) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Gooding (L) def Hamilton (T) 6-0, 6-0
--1D McClintock/Pinkerton (L) def Moffett/Barbendahl (T) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)
--2D Cash/Wilkins (L) def Cole/Robertson (T) 6-1, 6-1
Alexandria 3, Blue River Valley 2
Frankton 5, Muncie Burris 0
Girls Cross Country
Arabian Roundup (at Pendleton Heights)--Hamilton Heights 47, Pendleton Heights 49, Yorktown 94, Monroe Central 102, New Palestine 135, New Castle 173, Blue River Valley 207, Winchester 220, Wapahani 220, Shenandoah 262, Frankton 266
--Jarrell (PH) 1st
--Hill (S) 18th
--Combs (Lapel) 21st
Girls Golf
Lapel 193, Tipton 196, Alexandria 200
--Marshall (L) 38
--Kellams (A) 46
Volleyball
Anderson Prep 3, Central Christian Academy 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-15)
Blackford 3, Alexandria 2 (25-22, 20-25, 12-25, 25-17, 15-8)
Hamilton 3, Frankton 0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-13
--Klettheimer (F) 6 kills
Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 1 (25-14, 25-12, 26-28, 25-13)
Kokomo 3, Elwood 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-15)
Pendleton Heights 3, Lapel 2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10)