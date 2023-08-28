Hole In One

--Toby Ricard, August 25, No. 7 (par-3), Grandview, witnessed by Rick Sipes, Steve Taylor

Monday's Results

Boys Tennis

Lapel 3, Tipton 2

--1S Coe (T) def Veldhuis (L) 6-1, 6-1

--2S Bair (L) def Wallace (T) 6-2, 6-4

--3S Spiedel (T) def Gooding (L) 6-1, 6-2

--1D McClintock/Pinkerton (L) def Wittkamper/N. Humerichous (T) 6-2, 6-3

--2D Cash/Wilkins (L) def I. Humerichous/Auler (T) 6-2, 6-2

Alexandria 5, Muncie Burris 0

--1S Ward (A) def Bowman (MB) 6-0, 6-3

--2S May (A) def Fang (MB) 6-2, 6-0

--3S Webb (A) def Shin (MB) 6-4, 6-3

--1D Hiser/Sullivan (A) def Villaluz/C. Milleman (MB) 6-2, 6-1

--2D Kettery/Smith (A) def Greiner/B. Milleman (MB) 6-0, 6-0

Frankton 3, Shenandoah 2

--1S S. Barr (F) def Abbett (S) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

--2S M. Barr (F) def Worrell (S) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Hartley (F) def Gift (S) 6-1, 6-4

--1D Dyer/Allen (S) def Alexander/Hobbs (F) 6-3, 7-5

--2D May/Taylor (S) def Birch/Miller (F) 6-2, 6-2

Madison-Grant 4, Jay County 1

--1S Gilman (MG) def A. Dirksen (JC) 6-3, 6-2

--2S Fox (MG) def E. Dirksen (JC) 6-4, 6-3

--3S Hull (MG) def Garringer (JC) 6-1, 6-1

--1D Pax/Evans (MG) def Myers/Sims (JC) 6-3, 6-1

--2D Muhlenkamp/Miller (JC) def Brunt/Gibson (MG) 0-6, 6-3, 7-5

Girls Golf

Frankton 194, Monroe Central 216

--Bodkin (F) 44 (Medalist)

Girls Soccer

Carmel 9, Pendleton Heights 0

Volleyball

Hamilton Heights 3, Alexandria 0

Tuesday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Arabian Roundup (at Pendleton Heights)--Yorktown 56, Pendleton Heights 68, Lapel 71, Wapahani 79, New Palestine 139, Monroe Central 153, Hamilton Heights 190, Blue River Valley 239, Anderson 260, New Castle 291, Frankton 305, Winchester 307, Wes-Del 324, Anderson Prep 358

--C. Smith (L) 2nd

--H. Smith (F) 7th

--Coggins (PH) 8th

--Proctor (Anderson) 27th

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 5, Seton Catholic 0

--Fuller (LC) 3 goals)

Pendleton Heights 1, Greenfield-Central 0

Tri-Central 8, Anderson Prep 0

Boys Tennis

Lapel 4, Tri 1

--1S Steele (T) def Mendenhall (L) 6-1, 6-0

--2S Bair (L) def Best (T) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Gooding (L) def Hamilton (T) 6-0, 6-0

--1D McClintock/Pinkerton (L) def Moffett/Barbendahl (T) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

--2D Cash/Wilkins (L) def Cole/Robertson (T) 6-1, 6-1

Alexandria 3, Blue River Valley 2

Frankton 5, Muncie Burris 0

Girls Cross Country

Arabian Roundup (at Pendleton Heights)--Hamilton Heights 47, Pendleton Heights 49, Yorktown 94, Monroe Central 102, New Palestine 135, New Castle 173, Blue River Valley 207, Winchester 220, Wapahani 220, Shenandoah 262, Frankton 266

--Jarrell (PH) 1st

--Hill (S) 18th

--Combs (Lapel) 21st 

Girls Golf

Lapel 193, Tipton 196, Alexandria 200

--Marshall (L) 38

--Kellams (A) 46

Volleyball

Anderson Prep 3, Central Christian Academy 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-15)

Blackford 3, Alexandria 2 (25-22, 20-25, 12-25, 25-17, 15-8)

Hamilton 3, Frankton 0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-13

--Klettheimer (F) 6 kills

Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 1 (25-14, 25-12, 26-28, 25-13)

Kokomo 3, Elwood 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-15)

Pendleton Heights 3, Lapel 2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10)

Tags

Trending Video