Softball

Pendleton Heights 15, Delta 1 (5)

--Gregory (PH) 2-3, HR, 3B, 6 RBI

Madison-Grant 11, Eastern 1 (5)

--Thomas (MG) 3-R HR

Boys Track and Field

(Tue) Monroe Central 81, Elwood 36, Wes-Del 26

--Reese (E) 110 & 300 hurdles

Cowan 57, Daleville 52, Elwood 34

--Neff (D) long jump

Girls Track and Field

(Tue) Monroe Central 69, Wes-Del 58, Elwood 27

--Garcia (E) 100 hurdles

Daleville 54, Cowan 46, Elwood 42

--McPhaul (D) 100 meters, high jump

--Garcia (E) 110 hurdles, long jump

