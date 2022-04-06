Softball
Pendleton Heights 15, Delta 1 (5)
--Gregory (PH) 2-3, HR, 3B, 6 RBI
Madison-Grant 11, Eastern 1 (5)
--Thomas (MG) 3-R HR
Boys Track and Field
(Tue) Monroe Central 81, Elwood 36, Wes-Del 26
--Reese (E) 110 & 300 hurdles
Cowan 57, Daleville 52, Elwood 34
--Neff (D) long jump
Girls Track and Field
(Tue) Monroe Central 69, Wes-Del 58, Elwood 27
--Garcia (E) 100 hurdles
Daleville 54, Cowan 46, Elwood 42
--McPhaul (D) 100 meters, high jump
--Garcia (E) 110 hurdles, long jump