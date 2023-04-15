Friday's Late Results
Girls Tennis Madison County Third Place
Elwood 5, Anderson 0
Boys Track and Field
Madison County Championship (at Madison-Grant)--Madison-Grant 163.5, Pendleton Heights 139.33, Anderson 95.5, Frankton 84.66, Lapel 74, Anderson Prep 29, Alexandria 23, Elwood 4, Liberty Christian 3
Knightstown Invitational--Milan 148, South Decatur 98, North Decatur 76, Tri 66, Math & Science Academy 57, Shenandoah 55, Waldron 49, Knightstown 33
Girls Track and Field
Madison County Championship (at Madison-Grant)--Frankton 145, Pendleton Heights 142, Madison-Grant 92.5, Lapel 76.5, Anderson 42, Anderson Prep 37, Alexandria 36, Elwood 35, Liberty Christian 1
Knightstown Invitational--South Decatur 142, Shenandoah 96, North Decatur 70.5, Math & Science Academy 68, Tri 50, Milan 44, Waldron 39, Knightstown 27.5
Saturday's Results
Baseball
Delta 4, Daleville 3 (Game 1)
--Leech (Dale) 1-3, 2B, RBI, R
Delta 15, Daleville 4 (Game 2)
--Sigler (Dale) 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI
Softball
Daleville 8, Pike 4
--Osborne (D) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K; 1-3, 3 R, RBI
Madison County Softball Final Round
Madison-Grant 10, Anderson 0 (5th place)
--Hiatt (MG) 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Lapel 15, Alexandria 5 (3rd place)
--Owens (L) 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI
--Bivens (A) 2-3, 2 RBI
Pendleton Heights 16, Elwood 1 (Championship)
--Goodwin (PH) 2-3, 2 2B, SB, 2 R, 3 RBI
--Findlay (PH) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K
--Shannon (E) 1-2, R
Nick Muller Baseball Tournament Final Round
Elwood 17, Anderson Prep 3 (7th place)
Frankton 12, Alexandria 6 (5th place)
--Douglas (F) 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI
--Pratt (A) 2-4, 2B, R, RBI, 3 SB
Pendleton Heights 5, Anderson 0 (3rd place)
--Gilmet (PH) 3-4, 2 2B, R, RBI
--Parks (A) 1-3, SB
Lapel 11, Madison-Grant 4 (Championship)
--Imel (L) 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
--X. Yeagy (MG) 2-3, 2B, R, RBI
Boys Golf
Monroe Central Invitational--Pendleton Heights 307, Delta 344, Yorktown 357, Shenandoah 362, Winchester 366, Blue River Valley 373, Monroe Central 383, Daleville 386, Anderson 420, Union City 439, Union 451, Elwood 456
--Fox (PH) 74
--Craig (S) 82
--Cooper (D) 89
--Crick (A) 91
--Brandon (E) 96