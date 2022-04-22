Baseball
Wes-Del 12, Liberty Christian 2 (5)
--Chappell (LC) 2-2, R
Lapel 13, Frankton 2
--I.Bair (L) 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R
--Oleson (F) 1-3, 2 RBI
Wapahani 13, Alexandria 3 (5)
--Johns (A) 1-3, 3B, R, RBI
Yorktown 14, Daleville 2 (5)
Lawrence North 9, Pendleton Heights 1
--Turner (PH) 1-3, RBI
Jay County 10, Shenandoah 6
--Lowder (S) 2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Wabash 6, Madison-Grant 4
--X.Yeagy (MG) 1-3, R, 2 RBI
Southern Wells 21, Anderson Prep 5 (5)
Boys Golf
Lapel 167, Elwood 202
Girls Tennis
(Thur) Anderson 3, Muncie Central 2
Frankton 5, Madison-Grant 0
--1S Bates (F) def Lutterman (MG) 6-3, 6-1
--2S Brobston (F) def Stansberry (MG) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Niccum (F) def Lambert (MG) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Hamaker/Curtis (F) def Martin/Terwillegar (MG) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
--2D Harrison/Bilyeu (F) def Taylor/Freel (MG) 6-0, 6-0
Mississinewa 5, Elwood 0
Softball
Frankton 2, Shenandoah 1 (10)
--Coppess (F) 10 IP, 4 H, ER, 12 K
--Nolen (S) 9.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 8 K
Elwood 6, Shenandoah 0
--Shannon (E) 4 IP, 0 H, 6 K; 3-3, 2B, 2 R
Brebeuf 11, Liberty Christian 0 (5)
Boys Track and Field
(Thur) Daleville 64, Southern Wells 46
--Neff (D) 400 relay, 100, high jump, long jump
(Thur) Pendleton Heights Boys Invitational--Mt. Vernon 188, New Palestine 93, Yorktown 89, Roncalli 86.5, Greenfield-Central 61, Frankton 38, Pendleton Heights 36.5, Liberty Christian 18, Lapel 12
--Price (LC) 1600
Girls Track and Field
(Thur) Daleville 55, Southern Wells 49
--Simmons (D) 400 relay, long jump, 200