Boys Cross Country

Oak Hill Invitational--Oak Hill 26, Heritage Christian 76, Fairfield 102, Bluffton 126, Delta 140, Madison-Grant 144, Hamilton Heights 151, Carroll (Flora) 212, Tri-Central 215, Frankton 272, Faith Christian 278

--Smith (F) 4th

--Kelich (MG) 19th

Wapahani Invitational--Wabash 27, Wapahani 33, Monroe Central 84, Daleville 105, Anderson Prep 157, Winchester 157, Alexandria 172

--Withers (D) 14th

--Miller (Alex) 21st

--Taylor (APA) 22nd

Boys Soccer

Centerville 5, Liberty Christian 1

--Carpenter (LC) goal

Girls Cross Country

Wapahani Invitational--Monroe Central 37, Wapahani 63, Daleville 79, Wabash 97, Shenandoah 119, Winchester 119

--Norris (D) 1st

--Hill (S) 4th

--Hosier (Alexandria) 9th

Girls Golf

Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Alexandria)--Frankton 390, Alexandria 397, Eastbrook 409, Oak Hill 420, Mississinewa 458, Elwood 508, Madison-Grant Inc.

--Cain (F) 88 (Medalist)

--Tomlinson (F) 94

--Kellams (A) 95

--Hall (F) 95

--Harpe (A) 97

--Horn (M-G) 102

--Shock (E) 116

Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Maplewood)--Daleville 408, Wapahani 437, Wes-Del 437, Monroe Central 449, Shenandoah 458, Union 472, Blue River 485, Eastern Hancock Inc., Randolph Southern Inc.

--Gick (D) 87

--Shelton (S) 96

Girls Soccer

Avon 4, Pendleton Heights 1

Frankfort Invitational

--Lapel 8, Twin Lakes 1

--Lapel 6, Frankfort 3

Blackford 9, Elwood 0

Volleyball

Cowan Invitational

--Frankton 2, Winchester 0 (25-13, 25-12)

--Muncie Burris 2, Frankton 0 (25-11, 25-12)

--Frankton 2, Lincoln 0 (25-18, 25-14)

--Frankton 2, Cowan 1 (23-25, 25-12, 15-7)

Marion Invitational

--Marion 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-8, 25-18)

--Fort Wayne North 2, Liberty Christian 0 (26-24, 25-19)

--Fort Wayne South 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-22, 25-9)

Tags

Trending Video