Boys Cross Country
Oak Hill Invitational--Oak Hill 26, Heritage Christian 76, Fairfield 102, Bluffton 126, Delta 140, Madison-Grant 144, Hamilton Heights 151, Carroll (Flora) 212, Tri-Central 215, Frankton 272, Faith Christian 278
--Smith (F) 4th
--Kelich (MG) 19th
Wapahani Invitational--Wabash 27, Wapahani 33, Monroe Central 84, Daleville 105, Anderson Prep 157, Winchester 157, Alexandria 172
--Withers (D) 14th
--Miller (Alex) 21st
--Taylor (APA) 22nd
Boys Soccer
Centerville 5, Liberty Christian 1
--Carpenter (LC) goal
Girls Cross Country
Wapahani Invitational--Monroe Central 37, Wapahani 63, Daleville 79, Wabash 97, Shenandoah 119, Winchester 119
--Norris (D) 1st
--Hill (S) 4th
--Hosier (Alexandria) 9th
Girls Golf
Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Alexandria)--Frankton 390, Alexandria 397, Eastbrook 409, Oak Hill 420, Mississinewa 458, Elwood 508, Madison-Grant Inc.
--Cain (F) 88 (Medalist)
--Tomlinson (F) 94
--Kellams (A) 95
--Hall (F) 95
--Harpe (A) 97
--Horn (M-G) 102
--Shock (E) 116
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship (at Maplewood)--Daleville 408, Wapahani 437, Wes-Del 437, Monroe Central 449, Shenandoah 458, Union 472, Blue River 485, Eastern Hancock Inc., Randolph Southern Inc.
--Gick (D) 87
--Shelton (S) 96
Girls Soccer
Avon 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Frankfort Invitational
--Lapel 8, Twin Lakes 1
--Lapel 6, Frankfort 3
Blackford 9, Elwood 0
Volleyball
Cowan Invitational
--Frankton 2, Winchester 0 (25-13, 25-12)
--Muncie Burris 2, Frankton 0 (25-11, 25-12)
--Frankton 2, Lincoln 0 (25-18, 25-14)
--Frankton 2, Cowan 1 (23-25, 25-12, 15-7)
Marion Invitational
--Marion 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-8, 25-18)
--Fort Wayne North 2, Liberty Christian 0 (26-24, 25-19)
--Fort Wayne South 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-22, 25-9)