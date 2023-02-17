Boys Basketball

Pendleton Heights 64, Shenandoah 43

Lapel 69, Madison-Grant 62

--Br. Judge (L) 26 points

--Howell (MG) 26 points, 3 assists, 3 assists

Wapahani 95, Daleville 51

--Buck (D) 25 points

Indiana Deaf 56, Anderson Prep 52

Liberty Christian 66, Waldron 54

--Et. Troutman (LC) 19 points

Frankton 50, Alexandria 44

Kokomo 69, Anderson 52

Oak Hill 54, Elwood 25

Men's Basketball

Manchester 78, Anderson University 73

--Ivanyo (AU) 17 points, 5 rebounds

Women's Basketball

Manchester 86, Anderson University 75

--Dellinger (AU) 22 points, 6 rebounds

