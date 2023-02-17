Boys Basketball
Pendleton Heights 64, Shenandoah 43
Lapel 69, Madison-Grant 62
--Br. Judge (L) 26 points
--Howell (MG) 26 points, 3 assists, 3 assists
Wapahani 95, Daleville 51
--Buck (D) 25 points
Indiana Deaf 56, Anderson Prep 52
Liberty Christian 66, Waldron 54
--Et. Troutman (LC) 19 points
Frankton 50, Alexandria 44
Kokomo 69, Anderson 52
Oak Hill 54, Elwood 25
Men's Basketball
Manchester 78, Anderson University 73
--Ivanyo (AU) 17 points, 5 rebounds
Women's Basketball
Manchester 86, Anderson University 75
--Dellinger (AU) 22 points, 6 rebounds