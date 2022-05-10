Baseball

University 15, Anderson Prep 1 (5)

Lapel 3, Madison-Grant 0

--Brown (L) 2.2 IP, 1 K, 0 R, 2 H

--X.Yeagy (MG) 3 IP, 1 K, 0 R, 2 H

New Palestine 7, Pendleton Heights 0

--Frakes (PH) 2-4

Anderson 19, Hamilton Heights 3

--Baker (A) 2-4, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI

Boys Golf

(Tue) Wes-Del 206, Madison-Grant Inc.

Anderson 209, Marion 252

--Kelley (A) 44 (Medalist)

Shenandoah 172, Muncie Central 225

Oak Hill 159, Frankton 166

--Knauer (F) 40

Girls Tennis

(Tue) Greenfield-Central 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--1S Cruser (PH) def Starks (GC) 6-0, 6-2c

--2S Layton (GC) def Thompson (PH) 7-5, 6-0

--3S McConnell (GC) def Graves (PH) 6-1, 1-0 (retired)

--1D Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) def Chastain/Smith (GC) 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 7-5

--2D Berty/Puckett (GC) def Manchess/Spencer (PH) 6-2, 6-3

(Tue) Lapel 4, Hamilton Heights 1

(Tue) Muncie Burris 5, Shenandoah 0

Alexandria 5, Elwood 0

Mississinewa 5, Frankton 0

Kokomo 5, Madison-Grant 0

Softball

Daleville 19, Blue River Valley 0 (5)

--Petty (D) 5 IP, 0 H, 9 K

Elwood 7, Noblesville 6

--Scott (E) 3-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI

Madison-Grant 18, Monroe Central 2 (5)

--Thomas (MG) 3-4, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Lapel 20, Anderson 0 (5)

--Mroz (L) 2-4, HR, 4 RBI

--Lasley (A) 1-2

Boys Track and Field

(Tue) Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 179.5, Mississinewa 102.5, Frankton 93, Madison-Grant 80.5, Eastbrook 54.5, Blackford 52, Alexandria 30, Elwood 17

--Walls (F) high jump

--Wedmore (MG) shot put, discus

Girls Track and Field

(Tue) Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at Mt. Vernon)--New Palestine 115.33, Greenfield-Central 105.5, Delta 98, Mt. Vernon 92.83, Yorktown 73, New Castle 64.33, Pendleton Heights 49, Shelbyville 26

(Tue) Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 168.5, Eastbrook 121.83, Alexandria 74, Blackford 73.5, Frankton 66, Mississinewa 57.5, Madison-Grant 47.83, Elwood 11.5

--Stansberry (A) 100, 200, 400

--Dean (F) 300 hurdles

--Turner (MG) long jump

