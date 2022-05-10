Baseball
University 15, Anderson Prep 1 (5)
Lapel 3, Madison-Grant 0
--Brown (L) 2.2 IP, 1 K, 0 R, 2 H
--X.Yeagy (MG) 3 IP, 1 K, 0 R, 2 H
New Palestine 7, Pendleton Heights 0
--Frakes (PH) 2-4
Anderson 19, Hamilton Heights 3
--Baker (A) 2-4, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI
Boys Golf
(Tue) Wes-Del 206, Madison-Grant Inc.
Anderson 209, Marion 252
--Kelley (A) 44 (Medalist)
Shenandoah 172, Muncie Central 225
Oak Hill 159, Frankton 166
--Knauer (F) 40
Girls Tennis
(Tue) Greenfield-Central 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Cruser (PH) def Starks (GC) 6-0, 6-2c
--2S Layton (GC) def Thompson (PH) 7-5, 6-0
--3S McConnell (GC) def Graves (PH) 6-1, 1-0 (retired)
--1D Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) def Chastain/Smith (GC) 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 7-5
--2D Berty/Puckett (GC) def Manchess/Spencer (PH) 6-2, 6-3
(Tue) Lapel 4, Hamilton Heights 1
(Tue) Muncie Burris 5, Shenandoah 0
Alexandria 5, Elwood 0
Mississinewa 5, Frankton 0
Kokomo 5, Madison-Grant 0
Softball
Daleville 19, Blue River Valley 0 (5)
--Petty (D) 5 IP, 0 H, 9 K
Elwood 7, Noblesville 6
--Scott (E) 3-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI
Madison-Grant 18, Monroe Central 2 (5)
--Thomas (MG) 3-4, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Lapel 20, Anderson 0 (5)
--Mroz (L) 2-4, HR, 4 RBI
--Lasley (A) 1-2
Boys Track and Field
(Tue) Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 179.5, Mississinewa 102.5, Frankton 93, Madison-Grant 80.5, Eastbrook 54.5, Blackford 52, Alexandria 30, Elwood 17
--Walls (F) high jump
--Wedmore (MG) shot put, discus
Girls Track and Field
(Tue) Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at Mt. Vernon)--New Palestine 115.33, Greenfield-Central 105.5, Delta 98, Mt. Vernon 92.83, Yorktown 73, New Castle 64.33, Pendleton Heights 49, Shelbyville 26
(Tue) Central Indiana Conference Championship (at Oak Hill)--Oak Hill 168.5, Eastbrook 121.83, Alexandria 74, Blackford 73.5, Frankton 66, Mississinewa 57.5, Madison-Grant 47.83, Elwood 11.5
--Stansberry (A) 100, 200, 400
--Dean (F) 300 hurdles
--Turner (MG) long jump