Men's Soccer

Anderson University 2, Defiance 1

--Fite (AU) goal, assist

Women's Soccer

Anderson University 8, Defiance 0

--Fort (AU) goal, assist

College Volleyball

Bluffton 3, Anderson University 2 (25-22, 14-25, 25-17, 16-25, 18-16)

--Hall (AU) 3 aces, 10 digs

Tags

Trending Video