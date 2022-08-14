Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 13)
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Anderson (boys);0;0;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;0;0;.000
Anderson Prep (coed);0;0;0;.000
Lapel (girls);0;0;0;.000
Liberty Christian(coed);0;0;0;.000
Pendleton Heights (boys);0;0;0;.000
Pendleton Heights (girls);0;1;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Elwood;1;0;1.000
Alexandria;0;0;.000
Anderson;0;0;.000
Anderson Prep;0;0;.000
Daleville;0;0;.000
Frankton;0;0;.000
Lapel;0;0;.000
Liberty Christian;0;0;.000
Madison-Grant;0;0;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;0;.000
Shenandoah;0;0;.000