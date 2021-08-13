ANDERSON, Ind. — The atmosphere in the office at Element 212, a marketing and consulting firm in downtown Anderson, is decidedly informal.
On a recent Wednesday afternoon, one employee typed away on a laptop while comfortably seated in a beanbag chair; another sat casually at a conference room table that had become a makeshift work station.
For owner Todd Rimer, the relaxed environment reflects an approach to staffing that has served him and his 11 staff members well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Rimer and his employees are in the office on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; they work remotely the other two days of the week.
“We’re a little unique,” he said. “We’ve actually been doing it for seven years. We’re a smaller company, and we thought we really wanted to have a healthy work-life balance.”
While Element 212 has been experimenting with hybrid work for a while, many other companies are newcomers to the experience. As the delta variant of the coronavirus surges and creates new concerns among office workers, businesses across the country are scrambling to establish new staffing routines while maintaining adequate levels of productivity.
“The impact of COVID is so individualized that we have tried to create policies that allow us to pivot on a case-by-case basis,” said Tim States, director of the Office of Work Life Engagement at Anderson University.
A Gallup survey in April 2020 found that, with the pandemic intensifying, nearly 70% of Americans were “always or sometimes” working remotely. That number has remained nearly unchanged since, even as companies worldwide brought millions of workers back to the office earlier this year.
But many prominent companies — including Google, Microsoft and Apple — are pursuing a hybrid approach, either by limiting the number of workers in the office at one time or scheduling separate remote and in-office workdays. It’s a model, experts say, that works well for some companies and not so well for others.
“You can only do it if you have a team that’s productive and they’re trustworthy,” Rimer said. “There’s technology in place to kind of monitor that — not babysit, not check up on them — you just kind of know.
“The bottom line is, when you’re working, stuff has to be done,” he added. “There have been times over the years when we’ve had one or two people maybe where it was like, we can’t seem to reach them, they’re not getting stuff done. We had to weed those people out, and then we’ve been very fortunate now for three or four years, we’ve had reliable people.”
Tailoring work schedules based on individual needs helped Bankable, the nonprofit lending arm of Flagship Enterprise Center in Anderson, preserve its productivity through a particularly busy year. In April and May 2020 — the first two months of lockdowns — Bankable processed more than 300 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling nearly $8 million.
Executive Director Adam Hoeksema said several of his 18 staff members live in the Indianapolis area, and they’ve appreciated the added flexibility of a hybrid schedule.
“We have some team members that live as far away as the southside of Indy,” Hoeksema said, “so that is a significant benefit when they can work from home.”
States, who helps oversee nearly 300 faculty and staff members at Anderson University, along with 120 seasonal employees, said another benefit to the flexibility of a hybrid plan is that the potential need to quarantine an entire office is minimized.
“That lessens the risk of disrupting business continuity,” he said. “We believe we function best in a face-to-face environment as a residential campus, but COVID and our newfound confidence in our ability to work remotely has allowed us to be flexible.”
