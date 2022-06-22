2022 THB Sports Award: Boys Johnny Wilson winner — Tyler Houk

ANDERSON — Tyler Houk’s legacy likely will loom largest in the soccer program at Liberty Christian.
The goal keeper for three consecutive sectional championship teams, Houk set a program record with more than 800 saves and earned All-THB Sports honors in each of his four varsity seasons.
But Houk also led the THB Sports area this spring with a .530 batting average and set a program record with 96 strikeouts on the mound for the baseball team and served as a defensive stopper for the sectional championship boys basketball team.
Liberty Christian’s Tyler Houk is named the #JohnnyWilsonAward winner. #THBSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/Rlxa67G8dL— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) June 21, 2022
That kind of well-rounded success helped make Houk just the second Lion ever to be named the THB Sports Boys Johnny Wilson Award winner. He joins Ngesse Kishpaugh, a fellow soccer star who took the honor in 2019.
Houk emerged from an incredibly strong 2022 field that included Red Haven Award winner Luke Harrison of Frankton, Lapel’s Corbin Renihan, Elwood’s Will Retherford, Pendleton Heights’ Ethan Ross and Madison-Grant’s Gabe Wedmore.
Also in the tightly grouped field were Anderson Prep’s Hayden Hornocker, Shenandoah’s Lucas Mills, Alexandria’s Cole Morris and Anderson’s BradLee Thomas.
Houk’s win marks the third time in the past four years the boys award went to a Class 1A athlete. The run began with Kishpaugh and included 2021 winner Jake Scott of APA. Alexandria’s Rylan Metz, a state champion on the baseball diamond and current Anderson University athlete, broke the string with a win in 2020.
Houk earned 11 varsity letters with the Lions and was named All-Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference six times combined in soccer and baseball.
Liberty Christian joins Pendleton Heights and Elwood as the only schools with multiple boys winners. Nathan Hendershot (2009) and Kurt Talbert (2013) took the honors for the Arabians, and Sammy Mireles (2014) and Jakob Wilson (2018) are the Panthers’ winners.
Houk is the fifth athlete from an Anderson-based school to win the boys award joining Scott, Kishpaugh, Highland’s Derrick Hill (2010) and Anderson’s Justin Fuller (2008).
He will play soccer in the fall at Anderson University.
The Johnny Wilson Award recognizes an athlete who earns at least two letters in each of three varsity sports throughout their high school career. Founded in 2008 by former THB Sports editor Rick Teverbaugh, the award is named in honor of Anderson legend “Jumpin’ ” Johnny Wilson — the 1946 Mr. Basketball award winner who went on to play professionally with baseball’s Chicago American Giants and basketball’s Harlem Globetrotters.