2022 THB Sports Awards: Boys Athlete of the Year — Julius Gerencser

DALEVILLE — Daleville senior Julius Gerencser made good on a goal he had for his final season when he moved up two steps on the podium at the state wrestling finals this year.
For his efforts, he also climbed a notch in the area overall, claiming the 2022 THB Sports Awards Boys Athlete of the Year.
Gerencser earned his second straight Wrestling Athlete of the Year earlier this year after placing sixth at the state finals after an eighth-place finish as a junior. He wrapped up his season with a 28-5 record and finished with a career mark of 136-19. He is one of three Broncos to ever win 100 matches — teammate Brandon Kinnick and Corbin Maddox are the others — and joined Maddox as just the second two-time state wrestling finalist from Daleville.
Daleville wrestling’s Julius Gerencser is named the Boys Athlete of the Year at the #THBSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/vEGkhfoNzc— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) June 22, 2022
“It’s hard to wrap my head around,” Gerencser said of joining Maddox. “He set the standard, and my seventh and eighth grade year, I watched him do his thing, and I said, ‘I want to be that guy, I want to be better than him.’”
Gerencser edged Anderson stars Ty Wills (basketball) and Tremayne Brown Jr. (track and field) for the award this season.
Gerencser suffered just one regular season loss. After claiming the sectional championship, the 138-pounder came up short of adding regional and semistate titles but did enough to make the state finals once again.
Earlier in the year, he said those shortcomings helped motivate him to be at his best at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in February.
“The one defeat I had during the regular season, I just kind of bowed my head and went back to the drawing board because I still had stuff to work on. I wasn’t the best or where I needed to be for postseason runs,” he said. “Getting third in regional and at semistate and not being the favorite in some matches, I knew I had to be the best me I could be (at state), and thankfully I was.”
Gerencser punched his ticket for the podium Friday night when he defeated Westfield’s Ike O’Neil 10-2 to advance.
“The game plan was to go out and wrestle and attack and be ready for a dogfight, and I was prepared,” he said that night.
That win allowed him an opportunity he was looking forward to as he met Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez, the top-ranked recruit in the nation and on his way to Ohio State.
“Not many kids have the ability to wrestle No. 1 in the nation, let alone No. 1 in the state, on a Saturday morning,” he said in the days leading up to the finals. “If I win my Friday night match, I’ll be grateful for that opportunity.”
Although he lost by fall to Mendez in 16 seconds, Gerencser bounced back with a 35-second pin over Dillon Tuttle of Delta to guarantee an improved state finish.
“My goal was to place higher than last year. I came in here and did that, and I’m proud,” Gerencser said.