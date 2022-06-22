2022 THB Sports Awards: Boys Breakout winner — Sean Paige

ANDERSON — Few debuts over the past year were as anticipated as the arrival of 6-foot-8 center Sean Paige with the Anderson boys basketball team.
After sitting out two years — one due to COVID-19 in Illinois and another after transferring from Chicago — most were looking forward to what he would add to an already talented Indians basketball team.
He rarely disappointed.
He averaged 9 points and 6.3 rebounds, and his imposing presence in the paint helped free up coach Donnie Bowling’s guards and forwards. His contributions were a key factor in Anderson winning 20 games — including the Madison County championship — and Paige’s one season in Indiana has earned the 2022 THB Sports Awards Boys Breakout honor.
He not only helped the Indians win their first county title since 2014, but was a big part of Anderson running the table in the North Central Conference for its first league championship since 2006.
One of his biggest nights of the season came away from the county or the NCC as he played a pivotal role in snapping the program’s eight-game losing streak to Hamilton Southeastern.
He scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds — seven on the offensive end — and had a key assist in the fourth quarter as the Indians held off the Royals.