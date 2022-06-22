 Skip to main content
2022 THB Sports Awards: Boys Comeback winner — Luke Harrison

20210821-spt-tiptonfranktonfb 3.JPG (copy)

Frankton’s Luke Harrison looks up field to make a cut against Tipton’s defense during the Eagles’ season opener in August. Harrison has been named the 2022 THB Sports Awards Boys Comeback winner.

 John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

FRANKTON — A torn ACL during Frankton’s football season opener was feared to end Luke Harrison’s three-sport career last August.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The Eagles senior missed the remainder of the football season and all of his final year on the wrestling mat, but he returned in time for the track season this spring and qualified for the regional for the second straight year.

Harrison also won the annual Red Haven Award — often referred to as Madison County’s Heisman Trophy — and was a Johnny Wilson finalist.

“I kind of knew I was going to get back into it the whole time,” Harrison told The Herald Bulletin in April. “You can ask my parents. The whole time I was just working to get back into it in time for track season. It’s been great to be able to get back and run.”

The other finalists for the Boys Comeback award were Pendleton Heights’ Colin Gillespie and Ethan Ross. Gillespie returned from a near-fatal car accident to post one final ceremonial wrestling victory, and Ross shook off a football injury to return as a basketball starter for the Arabians.

