2022 THB Sports Awards: Boys Mental Attitude winner — Andrew Dietz

ANDERSON — Well-respected by teammates and opponents alike, Anderson’s Andrew Dietz is the 2022 THB Sports Awards Boys Mental Attitude winner.
A competitor in cross country, football and wrestling for the Indians, Dietz preferred to lead by example and earn his teammates’ respect.
It’s a quality that will serve him well in his next career as a member of the U.S. Navy. Dietz gave his acceptance speech during Tuesday’s live awards ceremony at the Paramount Theatre by video because he’s already reported to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Anderson’s Andrew Dietz is named the boys Mental Attitude Award winner at #THBSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/05tGM5dGfP— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) June 21, 2022
Liberty Christian’s Beckham Chappell and Lapel’s Grant Morris also were finalists for the mental attitude award, which recognizes an athlete who displays character, compassion and camaraderie on and off the field of competition.