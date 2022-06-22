 Skip to main content
2022 THB Sports Awards: Boys Mental Attitude winner — Andrew Dietz

Anderson’s Andrew Dietz celebrates his Madison County 132-pound championship in December. Dietz is the 2022 THB Sports Awards Boys Mental Attitude winner.

 David Humphrey | For The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Well-respected by teammates and opponents alike, Anderson’s Andrew Dietz is the 2022 THB Sports Awards Boys Mental Attitude winner.

A competitor in cross country, football and wrestling for the Indians, Dietz preferred to lead by example and earn his teammates’ respect.

It’s a quality that will serve him well in his next career as a member of the U.S. Navy. Dietz gave his acceptance speech during Tuesday’s live awards ceremony at the Paramount Theatre by video because he’s already reported to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Liberty Christian’s Beckham Chappell and Lapel’s Grant Morris also were finalists for the mental attitude award, which recognizes an athlete who displays character, compassion and camaraderie on and off the field of competition.

