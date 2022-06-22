2022 THB Sports Awards: Boys Scholar Athlete winner — Will Retherford

ELWOOD — A star in football, basketball, golf, baseball and tennis at Elwood, Will Retherford also somehow found time to excel in the classroom.
Described as the “true definition of a scholar athlete” in the nomination form by Panthers athletic director Ryan VanSkyock, Retherford posted a 4.967 grade point average and is the 2022 THB Sports Awards Boys Scholar Athlete winner.
“He is one of the students that has made Elwood Athletics a better place,” VanSkyock wrote, “and we cannot thank him enough for all he has done.”
Madison-Grant’s Mason Richards, a Lilly Scholar and class valedictorian, and Anderson’s Ricky Wong, a Red Haven award finalist and class president with a 4.825 GPA, also were finalists.
Retherford, who was named Academic All-State in football and basketball, plans to attend Ball State and study biology with a pre-med focus.