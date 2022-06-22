2022 THB Sports Awards: Coach of the Year winner — Matt DeVault

ALEXANDRIA — Coach Matt DeVault faced a difficult task this spring as his Alexandria Tigers prepared to defend their Madison County, Central Indiana Conference and sectional championships after losing four starters — including all three singles players.
But, instead of going through a rebuilding year, the Tigers flourished like they never had before.
For guiding an inexperienced Alexandria team to new heights, DeVault has been named the 2022 THB Sports Awards Coach of the Year.
Despite that handicap, the Tigers finished the season at 20-2 — with their only two losses coming to state semifinalist Delta — and defended their triple crown of championships. It was their third straight triple crown and their fourth straight Madison County title. Alexandria has now won seven of the 14 county titles that have been contested.
In his 27th season at the helm, DeVault knew the one area of experience his team had was in doubles. Seniors Carlie Remington and Taylor Stinefield were 19-3 as the No. 1 Doubles team while seniors Ally Honeycutt and first-time varsity player Emily Leever were 22-3 at No. 2 Doubles.
But the efforts of the three new singles players were pivotal for team success. Sophomore Allie Clark took the No. 1 slot with senior Kara Simison at No. 2 and junior Gabby Hosier at No. 3.