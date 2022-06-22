2022 THB Sports Awards: Girls Comeback winner — Olivia Shannon

ELWOOD — While on a Fourth of July vacation last year with her family out West, Elwood’s Olivia Shannon was involved in a serious ATV accident.
The injuries she suffered in the crash required her to stay behind in Colorado for multiple surgeries, and she ultimately lost a finger on her pitching hand. The idea she might ever compete in athletics for the Panthers again was a distant second to her regaining the semblance of a normal life.
Nearly one year later, Shannon’s success story made her the 2022 THB Sports Awards Girls Comeback winner.
Elwood’s Olivia Shannon is named the girls Comeback Player of the Year for the #THBSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/yKzH4YqiJ0— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) June 21, 2022
After missing her junior volleyball and basketball seasons doing rehab, Shannon returned this spring to hit .480 and strike out 148 batters in 99 innings for the Panthers. It was a remarkable recovery that served as inspiration throughout Elwood’s run to the sectional finals.
Alexandria’s Katelyn Harpe, who suffered multiple kneecap dislocations before returning to play basketball as a senior, and Carlie Remington, who returned to play tennis and volleyball for the Tigers after an ACL injury, were the other Girls Comeback finalists.