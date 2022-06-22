 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 THB Sports Awards: Girls Comeback winner — Olivia Shannon

Panthers (copy)

Elwood’s Olivia Shannon pitches against Hamilton Heights in April. Shannon has been named the 2022 THB Sports Awards Girls Comeback winner.

 David Humphrey | For The Herald Bulletin

ELWOOD — While on a Fourth of July vacation last year with her family out West, Elwood’s Olivia Shannon was involved in a serious ATV accident.

The injuries she suffered in the crash required her to stay behind in Colorado for multiple surgeries, and she ultimately lost a finger on her pitching hand. The idea she might ever compete in athletics for the Panthers again was a distant second to her regaining the semblance of a normal life.

Nearly one year later, Shannon’s success story made her the 2022 THB Sports Awards Girls Comeback winner.

After missing her junior volleyball and basketball seasons doing rehab, Shannon returned this spring to hit .480 and strike out 148 batters in 99 innings for the Panthers. It was a remarkable recovery that served as inspiration throughout Elwood’s run to the sectional finals.

Alexandria’s Katelyn Harpe, who suffered multiple kneecap dislocations before returning to play basketball as a senior, and Carlie Remington, who returned to play tennis and volleyball for the Tigers after an ACL injury, were the other Girls Comeback finalists.

Tags

Trending Video

THB sports editor George Bremer has covered the Indianapolis Colts since 2010. He occasionally sports a beard that can rival Andrew Luck's, but he lacks arm strength and durability.