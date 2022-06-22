2022 THB Sports Awards: Girls Johnny Wilson winner — Jaleigh Crawford

ELWOOD — Jaleigh Crawford’s 2022 THB Sports Awards Girls Johnny Wilson victory is historic. It makes Elwood the all-time leader in the honor’s 14-year history.
Crawford — a star in volleyball, basketball and softball for the Panthers who also earned a letter this winter as a member of the swim team — is the school’s sixth athlete to win a Wilson award, snapping a tie with Pendleton Heights atop the standings.
Crawford is the fourth girls winner from Elwood, joining Jessie Noone (2014), Taylor Noone (2016) and Kaylee Lane (2019). Sammy Mireles (2014) and Jakob Wilson (2018) also won the boys award for the Panthers.
Elwood’s Jaleigh Crawford is named the girls winner of the #JohnnyWilsonAward at the #THBSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/l26GzGUqu3— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) June 21, 2022
Pendleton Heights also had been tied for the most girls winners with three — Mur Hagerman (2010), Krosley Ogden (2011) and Sam Hammel (2017). Nathan Hendershot (2009) and Kurt Talbert (2013) are the Arabians’ boys winners.
Crawford’s case is buoyed by a resume that includes more than 1,000 volleyball kills, a school single-game scoring record in girls basketball and a senior softball season that featured a .517 batting average and an .820 slugging percentage.
She outlasted a very strong group of nominees that included Lapel’s Ashlyn Allman, Frankton’s Lauryn Bates, Pendleton Heights’ Ella Dixon, Daleville’s Emi Isom, Liberty Christian’s Mady Rees, Madison-Grant’s Azmae Turner and Shenandoah’s Hannah Zody.
A four-year starter in volleyball and softball at Elwood, Crawford will continue her softball career at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods next year.
She is the fifth straight girls winner from Class 2A and the fourth during that span from the Central Indiana Conference. The run began with Alexandria’s Blaine Kelly in 2018 and includes Lane, Frankton’s Aleyah Rastetter and Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill.
Shenandoah is third behind Elwood and Pendleton Heights with four total Wilson wins.
A North-South All-Star in volleyball, Crawford earned 12 varsity letters for the Panthers.
The Johnny Wilson Award recognizes an athlete who earns at least two letters in each of three varsity sports throughout their high school career. Founded in 2008 by former THB Sports editor Rick Teverbaugh, the award is named in honor of Anderson legend “Jumpin’” Johnny Wilson – the 1946 Mr. Basketball award winner who went on to play professionally with baseball’s Chicago American Giants and basketball’s Harlem Globetrotters.