2022 THB Sports Awards: Girls Mental Attitude winner — Hailee Brunnemer

PENDLETON — In November 2021, Hailee Brunnemer suffered an unimaginable loss when her father — Elwood girls basketball coach Craig — died suddenly at the age of 47.
Despite the certain heartbreak, Brunnemer has kept her smile present and a warm and positive feeling toward anyone she comes in contact with. For overcoming such adversity and becoming an inspiration to so many around her, the Pendleton Heights senior has been named the 2022 THB Sports Awards Girls Mental Attitude winner.
This season she hit two home runs came against Gatorade National Player of the Year Keagan Rothrock of Roncalli. She was also able to avenge a tough basketball sectional loss to Mount Vernon by helping defeat the Marauders in the softball sectional championship game and, in typical Brunnemer style, she especially treasured sharing the moment with her senior teammates.
Pendleton Heights’ Hailee Brunnemer is named the girls Mental Attitude Award winner at #THBSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/eCgy0ra8Qf— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) June 21, 2022
According to those around her, her positivity does not end when she leaves the fields of competition. She carries it in the school hallways as well.