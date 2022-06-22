2022 THB Sports Awards: Girls Scholar Athlete winner — Koral Wheeler

ANDERSON — Koral Wheeler can celebrate another championship, and this time it’s an individual accomplishment.
A three-time Madison County girls basketball champion at Anderson, Wheeler also posted a 4.799 grade point average in the classroom and is the 2022 THB Sports Awards Girls Scholar Athlete winner.
Wheeler also played soccer for the Lady Tribe and emerged from a field of finalists the included Alexandria’s Kendall Parker and Liberty Christian’s Mady Rees.
Anderson’s Koral Wheeler is named the girls Scholar Athlete of the Year at the #THBSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/ziQGxGuNrW— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) June 22, 2022
Parker boasted a 4.39 GPA and was the class valedictorian while starring for the Tigers in volleyball and softball. Rees, also a Johnny Wilson finalist, posted a 4.6 GPA as class valedictorian while also leading the Lions’ volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
Wheeler, the salutatorian at Anderson, plans to attend Columbia University and study engineering.