2022 THB Sports Awards: Girls Scholar Athlete winner — Koral Wheeler

Anderson High School senior admitted to Ivy League university (copy)

Koral Wheeler, who will study at Columbia University, has been named the 2022 THB Sports Awards Girls Scholar Athlete winner.

ANDERSON — Koral Wheeler can celebrate another championship, and this time it’s an individual accomplishment.

A three-time Madison County girls basketball champion at Anderson, Wheeler also posted a 4.799 grade point average in the classroom and is the 2022 THB Sports Awards Girls Scholar Athlete winner.

Wheeler also played soccer for the Lady Tribe and emerged from a field of finalists the included Alexandria’s Kendall Parker and Liberty Christian’s Mady Rees.

Parker boasted a 4.39 GPA and was the class valedictorian while starring for the Tigers in volleyball and softball. Rees, also a Johnny Wilson finalist, posted a 4.6 GPA as class valedictorian while also leading the Lions’ volleyball, basketball and softball teams.

Wheeler, the salutatorian at Anderson, plans to attend Columbia University and study engineering.

