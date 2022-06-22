2022 THB Sports Awards: Program of the Year winner — Frankton

FRANKTON — Led by state finals runs from the girls basketball team and heavyweight wrestler Hunter Branham, Frankton is the THB Sports Awards Program of the Year winner for the first time.
It’s a fitting honor for the Eagles, who scored 269 points in their final school year of competition before moving up to Class 3A in the next IHSAA reclassification cycle.
Frankton’s victory ends a three-year reign for Shenandoah, which dominated the program of the year standings behind state championship performances by Silas Allred and Errika Hill and successful runs by the boys and girls basketball programs.
Frankton is named the Program of the Year at the #THBSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/fvBNuF0cqY— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) June 22, 2022
This time around, the Eagles held off late-charging Anderson (225 points), three-time reigning runner-up Pendleton Heights (182) and Lapel (161) in a race that remained tight to the finish.
Lapel posted the school year’s only state title, with Macy Beeson repeating as girls golf champion in October. Pendleton Heights’ run was fueled by a slew of Madison County championships and strong seasons for the girls basketball and softball teams. And Anderson’s late surge was led by state tennis finalist Jamison Geoffreys and state track and field finalists Tremayne Brown and Malena Higgins.
But it was Frankton who put together the year’s best all-around performance, scoring significant postseason points in cross country, wrestling, girls basketball, track and field and softball.
The program of the year standings take into account county championships and postseason championships in every sport for teams and individuals. Schools also can score points by individuals advancing in the postseason and athletes being named to official All-State teams.