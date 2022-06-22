2022 THB Sports Awards: Team of the Year winner — Frankton girls basketball

FRANKTON — For the second time in three years, the Frankton girls basketball season ended at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Eagles took a fourth-quarter lead in the Class 2A state championship game against Forest Park but ultimately couldn’t withstand the Rangers’ finishing kick in a 52-44 loss.
“They left it all out there today,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker told The Herald Bulletin afterward. “I thought the game plan was good, but it really came down to (Forest Park’s) length that gave us too many issues. Their length altered shots — they didn’t get a ton of blocks — and changed our shots just enough.”
Still, the Eagles had plenty to be proud of after a 23-6 season ended with sectional, regional and semistate championships. And Frankton girls basketball has been named the 2022 THB Sports Awards Team of the Year.
It’s an honor the Eagles can wear proudly but one they hope to improve upon as they move into Class 3A next year.
Returning junior Emma Sperry noted the loss of the winningest senior class in program history will present a challenge, but it’s one she and her teammates intend to accept.
“We want to have more championships,” Sperry told THB Sports after the loss. “We want to honor them by winning.”