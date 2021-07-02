A major cog in the 2018 Daleville baseball team that won the 1A state championship, Cayden Gothrup was poised to be part of a one-two pitching punch with Evan Etchison that could lead the Broncos to a return trip to Victory Field in 2020. Then coronavirus pandemic shut down the spring season.
After the loss of that junior season, the left-hander harnessed that disappointment into his preparations for 2021 and posted a dominant campaign on the mound, earning the Daleville southpaw THB Sports Baseball-Pitcher Athlete of the Year.
“It feels great, there are a lot of good arms in the area,” Gothrup said.
With 122 strikeouts in 62.2 innings pitched and an earned run average of 1.45, Gothrup averaged just under two punchouts per inning and allowed 40 hits with 20 walks on the season for a WHIP of less than one. Of the hits he surrendered, only two went for extra bases, and his win-loss record of 5-5 was hampered by the fact that the Broncos were shut out by the opponent in four of Gothrup’s losses.
“I’m extremely blessed to have been able to achieve all the stats I had,” he said. “I put all the work in and it paid off for sure.”
Although he finished his career with 221 strikeouts, the 2020 cancellation also cost Gothrup a chance to break the school record in the category. Unable to play with a special class of 2020, he used the loss of a season as motivation to be as dominant as he was.
“It was extremely devastating to not be able to play with those guys,” Gothrup said. “That was definitely a team to make a run. That became a chip on my shoulder that I used to capitalize.”
He was also an offensive force for the Broncos, hitting at a .449 clip with seven home runs, 27 RBI and four triples. Heading to Ball State University in the fall, Gothrup is open to the idea of batting for the Cardinals, but is focused on his primary task which is to strengthen his arm and contribute to the pitching staff.
“If they give me the opportunity to be in the batter’s box, I’ll do everything I can to make it work,” he said. “I definitely need to increase my velocity and give my offspeed some polish. Just getting dialed in is my main goal.”
Gothrup currently throws in the upper 80s, but his hoping to be consistently over 90 miles per hour at BSU.
Despite the cancellation of 2020, Gothrup has no regrets about his high school baseball career and is looking forward to taking the next step.
“I’m extremely happy, I wish I could have had my junior year so I could get more innings and go for the strikeout record,” he said. “Overall, I feel pretty good.”
Gothrup plans to study accounting and business at Ball State.