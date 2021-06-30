As any player would attest, the sport of baseball is one that requires players to manage the ups and downs, the periods of hot play as well as the slumps.
But the 2021 season was simply one long hot streak for Lapel senior Parker Allman. The senior first baseman was consistently at or near the top of at least eight of the most important offensive statistical categories in the area. As a result, Allman was selected to the North-South All-Star game and has earned the THB Sports 2021 Baseball Player Athlete of the Year.
“It feels really good,” Allman said. “I really feel like I deserve it the way I played this season. Even after having a whole season taken out, but coming back after two years and our team played really well.”
From the first pitch of the season, Allman was locked in for the Bulldogs.
He led the area in total hits (51), home runs (9) and runs batted in (37) and was in the top five in batting average (.455), slugging (.857), on-base plus slugging (1.315), runs scored (31) and doubles (12). No matter what pitchers did to try to retire Allman, the baseball looked to be the size of a beach ball to the lefty slugger.
“The way I was seeing it this season was different from every other season,” Allman said. “This season, I was just ready to play. I put in the work in the offseason.”
The season ended in heartbreaking fashion for Lapel (16-14) in a walk-off loss to Monroe Central in the Sectional 40 semifinals. Although Allman, his teammates and coaches were stunned to silence following the defeat, he says that was the best game the team had played all season.
“We played our best game, but stuff happens and you can’t blame anybody for that,” he said. “I feel like we beat them and we would have beaten Wapahani, too. That was my favorite game.”
Allman was selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association for the annual North-South All-Star series. Allman contributed a hit and stolen base and scored a run as his South team swept Saturday’s doubleheader.
Allman will play football at Marian after an outstanding Bulldogs career at defensive end.
He is open to the possibility of offering his services to the Knights’ baseball team as well and giving himself the ultimate challenge of playing two sports collegiately.
“We’ll see, I might talk to him,” he said. “Just watch me hit and we’ll see what we can do from there. It’ll be tough, even with studies. I’ll need time for that.”
Allman will study sports management at Marian and is interested in working for a professional sports franchise at some point, including the Indianapolis Colts or Indiana Pacers.