As a team, Shenandoah has championed unselfish play as the means for its success in recent years, and the 2020-21 season was no exception.
Perhaps no player epitomized that philosophy more than senior Jakeb Kinsey, the team’s leading scorer, defensive catalyst and the THB Sports Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year.
“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s awesome to always compete against everyone, and it could have been any of our top seven that could be in this spot right now.”
Five Raiders averaged double-figure in scoring this season for the sectional champs, with Kinsey’s 13.5 points per game leading the way. He also averaged 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals, while also picking up 42 deflections along the way.
It is the defensive aspect of his game that Kinsey may be the most proud of. Including the sectional semifinal win over Northeastern when he held the Knights leading scorer Kaden VanLandingham to half his season average in points, it was usually Kinsey who was responsible for guarding the opponent’s best scorer.
“I love the challenge of it,” he said. “No matter who it is, I want to guard them.”
Basketball is a large part of life in the Kinsey household. Jakeb’s father, Brent, was a successful coach at Shenandoah, and his older brother Chase was the leading scorer for the 2018 sectional championship, the first of four that Jakeb was a part of. The expectations that go with his last name at Shenandoah and averaging 30 points per game in middle school were not something he was intimidated by, but something he embraced.
“Always growing up and hearing (Brent’s) name and how good he was, I wanted to live up to his name and those expectations of the Kinsey name and always being the best that we could be,” he said. “That’s what my dad always told me, ‘I don’t care how good you are or will be, just be the best player that you can be.’ That’s what I’ve tried to do my whole life.”
Kinsey, who continue his basketball career next season at Taylor University, also earned Academic All-State honors this year, a prestigious honor given the COVID-related disruptions to the school year.
“My parents have always told me from day one that school comes first,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how good you are or how good you want to be in basketball, if you don’t have the grades or the school aspect of things, you’ll never get where you want to be in life.”
It was not an easy season in which to be successful. Kinsey missed three games with an ankle injury and caught the coronavirus over the summer. Despite the season coming to an end in the regional final, to navigate the difficulties of this season and win 25 games as well as a fourth straight sectional title left Kinsey feeling grateful.
“We’re just so thankful that we got a season in the first place,” he said. “The first two or three weeks, we didn’t play a game because a few kids got COVID. We were so fortunate to not have anyone get it after that.”
The legacy that Kinsey wants people to remember is not that his teams were 95-13 and won four sectional and Henry County championships and a regional title or that he scored 1,000 career points with an 11.7 career average over four seasons.
“I want people to know how much of a competitor I was and how much I loved the game of basketball,” Kinsey said. “When you step out on that court, I don’t care how old you are or what grade you’re in, you should always want to win.”