In separating himself from a balanced field of competitors, Corbin Renihan played his best golf of the year at the end of the season.
That is when it mattered most and, in doing so, the Lapel junior has been named the THB Sports 2021 Boys Golf Athlete of the Year.
“It’s an honor,” Renihan said. “I didn’t play as well this season as I would have liked to, but to still get this is pretty cool. I’m just working to get better for next season.”
One of the busiest athletes in the area — he also participated in the Community Hospital Tennis Classic and the Class Basketball All-Stars at Anderson University last week — Renihan grew up with the game of golf. His father, Don, is the Director of Golf at Gray Eagle Golf Club in Fishers, and his sisters Chloe and Kerith also play for Lapel, having advanced to the state finals in 2019.
Corbin says the family involvement makes golf more enjoyable.
“When I was younger, I would go with my dad to hit at the range and it just stuck with me,” he said. “I’ve just been around it my whole life.”
He earned an early season medalist honor with a 40 against Elwood and shot a 36 to help the Bulldogs defeat Alexandria in mid-May. But Renihan played his best in the 18-hole tournaments, including a fourth-place finish with a 79 at the 12-team Ritter Classic at Eagle Creek and an 84 at the Players Club in Yorktown, where he was the low area player in a 21-team tournament.
For the season, Renihan’s 9-hole average was 42.1, and he carried an 81.7 average in 18-hole events.
But the highlight of the season for Renihan was his team winning the Madison County tournament on May 10. Renihan finished in a four-way tie for the lead and, although he bowed out of the playoff eventually won by teammate Corbyn Carroll, it was an exciting day for Renihan and the Bulldogs.
“Our nerves were down because Carroll and I were talking the whole time,” he said. “For him to come out on top, that was pretty awesome, too … It definitely got my nerves and the juices going a little bit.”
He kept the late-season momentum going into the tournament. At the always tough Noblesville sectional, held at Fox Prairie, Renihan shot an 80 to qualify as one of three individuals to advance to the regional.
“It was the first time I got out of golf sectional and I joked with Coach (Ryan) Jackson before that with tennis sectional, we win it every year so we’ve got to do something with golf,” he said. “So, to get out, that was nice.”
Renihan returned to Yorktown for regional, where he improved by three strokes for an 81. While that was not enough to advance to state, the experience will drive him to return next spring.
“It’s the same as with tennis or basketball, really any sport, going into sectional or regional, it’s just a different platform,” he said. “It’s a different atmosphere, so to get that experience for next year it’s good.”
Renihan says he is looking to become a more consistent player for next year, particularly off the tee and hitting greens in regulation.