Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year

In his first meet of the season, Andrew Harvey set Pendleton Heights track and field school records in both the shot put and discus.
It was early momentum for a campaign that included Madison County, Hoosier Heritage Conference and sectional titles and carried through to a podium finish at the state finals. This impressive season earned the Arabians senior the THB Sports 2021 Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“It feels really good. Winning an award is super nice,” Harvey said. “I was really disappointed with how the end of year went, but I kind looked back and realized that I really did have a great season.”
The disappointment stems from a regional and state fouling slump that caused Harvey to miss out on a possible top-five discus finish. But he was able to channel that frustration into a sixth-place finish in the shot put with a heave of 56-6 feet.
“At first, it was a mixture of anger and sadness for me, but then I realized it’s just one of those things that happens,” he said. “I kind of had to put it behind me and not let it get the best of me because I still had shot that I had a chance to perform in and podium. I kind of used that anger and channeled it into shot and it worked out for me.”
Harvey opened the year with school records in the discus (178-5) and shot put (54-6.5). He broke his own shot put mark in a meet at Marion before sweeping the events at the Madison County championship, breaking both county records and capturing the John McCord Memorial Award in the process. His trend of breaking records continued when he set the Mount Vernon sectional standards in both, winning the discus competition by 20 feet.
He says the highlight for him, however, was setting personal records in both at the HHC championship, which included throwing the discus over 180 feet.
“That was my big goal I had set at the beginning of the year was to throw 180 feet,” Harvey said. “To finally get over it was really nice. Then to go back and do the shot put and get another foot and a half PR, it was super fun.”
The fouling issues began for Harvey at regional, where he placed second in the discus and fifth in the shot put. He says it was a slump at the wrong time of year and became a psychological issue as he tried to overcome it. Some reassuring words from his future Eastern Illinois coach helped.
“I got frustrated with it at regional and let it get into my head,” he said. “I was trying to fix it the whole week and had some troubles with it. … My college throws coach was at the state meet and I got a chance to talk with him and he said that stuff with scratching and fouling was no big deal and he could fix it easily.”
Harvey may be the only person disappointed with qualifying for the state finals in two events and earning a podium finish in one. But he says that disappointment will further enhance his own drive for success at the college level next year.
“It puts a chip on my shoulder,” Harvey said. “No matter how good I do, I’m never satisfied with what I do. It makes me hungrier.”
Harvey will be studying exercise science at Eastern Illinois and plans to work with athletes in some capacity.