Breakout Player of the Year - Boys

In his first appearance after a scary incident when he was struck by a thrown baseball, the Madison-Grant Argylls handed the ball to Teagan Yeagy in a must-win sectional semifinal game against Tipton.
As he had done all season, the freshman showed no fear and came through in a big way.
Yeagy fired a three-hitter that day against Tipton to help propel the Argylls on to their first sectional championship since 2012.
The talented freshman helped complete a hungry and experienced team and, following his spectacular spring, has earned the 2021 THB Sports Boys Breakout Award.
Yeagy had a solid season at the plate, hitting .338 with five doubles, nine RBI and a team-leading 12 stolen bases, but his largest impact for the Argylls came on the mound as he and senior Nick Evans provided a stellar 1-2 punch.
He owned a 5-3 record on the hill with an ERA of 2.13. He fanned 40 batters in 46 innings pitched, including his complete game sectional effort. He also went the distance, allowing six hits and no earned runs to defeat Pendleton Heights 3-2 in the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament semifinal win for the Argylls.
Frankton athletes represented the two finalists who joined Yeagy in this category, wrestler Crew Farrell and distance runner Hunter Smith.