The sternoclavicular joint injury Andrew Bennett suffered in the first round of the football sectional ended his gridiron career, and it very well could have done the same to his basketball career.
But Bennett recovered after a two-hour surgery to repair the damage and relieve pressure to his throat and carotid artery, went on to enjoy another stellar basketball season and has received a hard-earned THB Sports Comeback Player of the Year award.
The type of injury Bennett suffered is rare — less than 1% of all dislocations occur in this manner. Worry about damage to the artery and other veins in his neck required thoracic surgery the day after the sectional opener at Eastern Hancock.
The 2020 THB Sports Boys Basketball Player of the Year missed just four games at the start of the season and went on to average 11.7 points and 5.2 assists for Shenandoah. The Raiders finished the year 25-4 and advanced to the regional finals.
It was the fourth sectional title in four years for Bennett, who will continue his basketball career at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.