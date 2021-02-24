During Lapel’s recent run of success, an exciting and high-powered offense has been the hallmark for coach Tim Miller and the Bulldogs. Running a wide-open offense is dependent on having the right players in the right positions, including electric playmakers.
In 2020, senior wide receiver Tanner Mroz more than fit that bill.
Mroz hauled in 51 passes for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns last fall, helping power an offense that scored nearly 33 points per game. For his efforts, Mroz has earned THB Sports Football-Offense Athlete of the Year.
“I think we had a great season, it was so much fun and it was a great group to be a part of,” Mroz said. “The aspect of how much fun we had and how good we were, it was just a fun year all around. That’s what I take from this year.”
Before he ever arrived at the high school, Mroz watched that offense with great interest, looking forward to the day when it would be his time to shine.
“I remember growing up, it was always Will Jones and Joe Hart,” Mroz said. “They were always the dude, the explosive guys, and I wanted to be one of those guys. I always looked up to players like that and I was super excited to get under the lights, especially with Coach Miller.”
An all-around athlete, Mroz was also one of the top defensive backs in the area throughout his career. He recorded eight interceptions, with better than 50 tackles each of the last three seasons. He says he played other sports before high school, but football is what stuck.
“I played baseball growing up, but football was different, I felt different about it,” Mroz said. “The camaraderie is great. That’s one thing football has taught me is friendship and a lot of great memories with coaches and players.”
Lapel’s teams were 32-16 during Mroz’s career, including back-to-back sectional titles in 2017 and 2018. Prior to falling in the 2020 sectional title game, the Bulldogs avenged a heartbreaking postseason loss the previous year by upending unbeaten Eastern 27-14 in the semifinals. Mroz accounted for 132 yards rushing and receiving with two touchdown catches while also recording five tackles and recovering a fumble on defense. The win was the highlight of the year for Mroz.
“We weren’t supposed to do that in a lot of people’s eyes,” he said. “But, not one person on our team doubted that we could beat them.”
Just for good measure, Mroz also acted as punter and place kicker for the Bulldogs, connecting on 17 of 26 extra point attempts over the last two years.
“My dad and I used to always punt in the back yard and we just thought it was fun,” he said. “I’d go to Punt, Pass and Kick competitions and I’d win, I won all of the Punt, Pass and Kicks in town. So, I guess I was just the punter one day. Coach Miller said, ‘Can anyone punt?’ And I said, ‘I can’.”
Mroz expects to play at the college level and has been recruited as both a slot receiver and defensive back.