The most prolific girls scorer in the area in nearly a decade and one of just five Madison County players to top 1,900 career points, Tyra Ford of Anderson capped her brilliant career with an outstanding senior season and has earned her third consecutive THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year award.
Ford was the area’s top scorer once again this season at 24.7 points per game. She also averaged 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.8 steals. For her career, Ford scored 1,946 points, which ranks fifth overall in Madison County history and second among girls, trailing only 2005 Miss Basketball Jodi Howell of Alexandria at 2,026 points. She obliterated the school’s previous girls scoring record of 1,692 points, held since 1987 by Dana Wilkerson.
Ford also led the Indians to a fourth consecutive Madison County girls basketball championship.
“It feels good,” Ford said. “I just want the younger kids to look up to it and know that they can do it, that they can put Anderson on the map.”
Denied a spot on the Indiana Junior All-Star team, Ford was once again snubbed this season when she was not selected to play on the Indiana All-Star team despite being named one of the state’s top 15 seniors by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
“I just tried to play harder and harder in every game,” Ford said. “I have to switch some stuff up, and use more of my teammates.”
Ford gained statewide notice in Anderson’s fourth game of the season, a Nov. 13 home contest against North Central Conference rival Richmond, with the Indians seeking their first win of the year.
“I was just playing how I play,” Ford said, underplaying her performance that night.
Against a vastly improved Red Devils, Ford connected on 17 of 32 field goal attempts and 15 of 18 free throw opportunities for 49 points in a hard fought 65-54 Indians victory. She also grabbed 18 rebounds and had three assists, three steals and two blocks.
“I kept passing the ball, but when it’s my time to take over, I take over,” she said. “I usually don’t think of it, but my coaches say ‘It’s time for you to play your game, get on it.’ That’s when I have to pick it up a little bit. It was a conference game and it was close last year in sectional and overtime in the season, so I knew it was going to be a battle.”
The Indians went on to win the NCC, adding to Ford’s legacy that will be long remembered at Anderson.
“I hope it’s positive,” Ford laughed. “I think it’s that I never gave up against big teams or little teams, championships or not championships, any type of games. And that I’m somebody to look up to.”
Ford will continue her basketball career when she joins the IUPUI Jaguars of the Horizon League.