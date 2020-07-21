You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
THB Sports Awards
Maddy Harmon

Girls Comeback Player of the Year

Harmon returns strong for Liberty Christian

  • 1 min to read
20200115-spt-apalcgbb 1.JPG

Liberty Christian’s Maddy Harmon goes up for a shot against APA’s Tommya Davis during the 2019-20 basketball season.

In November 2018, Liberty Christian junior Maddy Harmon’s athletic year — and possibly her career — was suddenly put in jeopardy.

A torn ACL ended her hoops season after nine games. And, with an injury that typically requires at least a year to fully recover, her spring softball and senior volleyball and basketball seasons were in serious doubt.

But, as it turns out, the only thing that could take Harmon entirely out of a season was a pandemic.

She is the 2020 Comeback Athlete after leading both the volleyball and basketball teams again this season.

In the fall, she returned to the volleyball court as the Liberty Christian setter and never missed a beat. Harmon earned second team All-THB honors for the Lions.

A team captain for both sports (as well as softball), Harmon also resumed her role as one of the chief ball handlers with the basketball team. She scored 9.2 points and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game and led the team in minutes played (24 per game), assists (2.5) and blocks (0.9). She was named honorable mention All-THB in basketball.

She will be playing volleyball at IU-East.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.

Tags

Recommended for you