Girls Comeback Player of the Year

In November 2018, Liberty Christian junior Maddy Harmon’s athletic year — and possibly her career — was suddenly put in jeopardy.
A torn ACL ended her hoops season after nine games. And, with an injury that typically requires at least a year to fully recover, her spring softball and senior volleyball and basketball seasons were in serious doubt.
But, as it turns out, the only thing that could take Harmon entirely out of a season was a pandemic.
She is the 2020 Comeback Athlete after leading both the volleyball and basketball teams again this season.
In the fall, she returned to the volleyball court as the Liberty Christian setter and never missed a beat. Harmon earned second team All-THB honors for the Lions.
A team captain for both sports (as well as softball), Harmon also resumed her role as one of the chief ball handlers with the basketball team. She scored 9.2 points and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game and led the team in minutes played (24 per game), assists (2.5) and blocks (0.9). She was named honorable mention All-THB in basketball.
She will be playing volleyball at IU-East.