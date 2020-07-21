In a year when six area valedictorians were girls athletes, narrowing the field for this award down to three finalists was extremely difficult.
Trying to pick a winner out of the final three was indeed an arduous task.
While there are never any losers in this category, one overall winner does have to be selected and for 2020, the THB Sports Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year is Nichole Tupling from Anderson.
Tupling, who plays tennis for Anderson, scored a 4.844 GPA in high school and was the valedictorian for a graduating class of 419 students.
Tupling edged fellow finalists Alayna Thomas of Liberty Christian and Rylee Johnson of Shenandoah in one of the more highly competitive categories this year.
In addition to playing tennis, Tupling was also involved in varsity winter guard, FIRST robotics and VEX robotics. During the summers, she was busy with the school’s marching band, leading the Marching Highlanders the last two years as the band’s Drum Major.
She will stay close to music in college as she plans to join the Purdue University Golden Silks Color Guard. While on the West Lafayette campus, Tupling will study statistics with a mathematics emphasis.