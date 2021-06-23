While she is not a newcomer to the tennis courts, Jamison Geoffreys exploded onto the high school scene in 2021 with an undefeated regular season and sectional championship.
As the dominant player in the area, the Anderson junior has been named the THB Sports 2021 Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year.
“I feel honored because I didn’t think I was the top and getting this award,” she said.
Geoffreys, who had been homeschooled her first two years of high school, finished the regular season at 16-0 before sweeping to an individual singles sectional title with five more wins. In those 21 victories, Geoffreys never lost a set and dropped just nine total games. Her first setback did not come until the regional finals, where she fell to Emma Gu of Harrison 6-2, 6-1 in Kokomo.
“I felt like (the season) went really well, except for the last match and my arm,” Geoffreys said. “I think I did really good, met new people, and I really liked the experience.”
When Geoffreys refers to her arm, she is talking about a left shoulder strain that she played through for much of the season.
“I strained my arm from overuse and, when I played Mount Vernon, she was really good and I couldn’t hit a backhand at all,” she said.
That match against the Marauders top player and North-South All-Star Lydia Ruegsegger was also one of the most exciting of the season for Geoffreys, who says the 6-1, 6-3 win in front of a large contingent of Mount Vernon fans was one of her favorite highlights.
“There was a lot of people there and a couple coaches, I think,” she said. “I felt like it was a good match. Usually I get off the court first, but that time I was the last match off. Everybody was cheering for her and there weren’t many cheering for our team. But I liked how I played and how she played overall.”
After resting her arm this summer, Geoffreys plans to resume playing in United States Tennis Association sanctioned tournament events in late July or August. She also looks forward to returning to the courts for Anderson next spring and, with some tweaks to her game, hopes to advance further in the tournament in 2022.
“Hopefully, I’ll do better next year,” she said. “(Gu) was a really good player, but I think I could have gotten more games. I don’t know if I could have beaten her, but I’ll be better next year and healthier too. I know I’ll be playing her again next year, so I’ll be training and working on my arm a lot. I’ll be working on things that I did bad in the match.”
According to tennisrecruting.net, Geoffreys finished the year ranked ninth in the state of Indiana and 267th nationally.