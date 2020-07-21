You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
THB SPORTS AWARDS
UB WHITE

Heart of Sports Award

White bleeds Alexandria maroon and gold

  • 1 min to read
UB White

UB White

UB White is a fixture at Alexandria basketball games.

A retired bus driver, he transported the boys and girls basketball teams for many years. He still attends all of the games – home and away – and his reach extends well beyond the court.

With COVID-19 closing schools and limiting interactions this spring, White hand-delivered cards to each graduate. It’s a practice he makes a habit of each year, and not even a pandemic could stop him.

On Tuesday, White was named the THB Sports Heart of Sports Award winner.

“His heart is huge, and all of the players are his kids,” Alexandria parent Dannae Vernetti wrote in a nomination. “We are so lucky to have him as part of the Alexandria family.”

White’s contributions to the Tigers program include donating the prize money from an award he received to the boys basketball team for the purchase of new uniforms. He also takes pride in serving as a mentor to players in any capacity they might require.

White is the third winner of the award that recognizes athletic contributors outside the realm of players and coaches. He joins Liberty Christian super-fan Jimmy Pine and Elwood “team mother” Emma Fox as recipients.

This year’s finalists included Pendleton Heights statistician Bill Hutton and Anderson parents Jason and Amber Dietz.

Tags

THB sports editor George Bremer has covered the Indianapolis Colts since 2010. He occasionally sports a beard that can rival Andrew Luck's, but he lacks arm strength and durability.

Recommended for you