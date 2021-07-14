With two highly successful current student-athletes as children, Jason and Amber Dietz had every reason to attend a multitude of Anderson sporting events.
But even when 2021 THB Sports Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year Carson Smitherman and All-THB wrestler Andrew Dietz were not in action, there was a good chance Jason and Amber would be involved anyway, earning the couple the 2021 THB Sports Heart of Sports Award.
“Jason and Amber over the years have supported the athletes of Anderson High School,” Anderson Athletic Director Steve Schindler said in the nomination form. “They have provided food and water to the teams and individuals competing as well as even leading a tailgate at football games. They have been there supporting and cheering on the Indians.”
They have also been supporters of the Anderson band program in addition to their vast involvement with the school’s athletics.
The Dietzes are the fourth winner of the award that recognizes athletic contributors outside the realm of players and coaches. They join U.B. White of Alexandria, Liberty Christian super-fan Jimmy Pine and Elwood “team mom” Emma Fox as recipients.
This year’s finalists included Liberty Christian announcer Eddy Houk and Daleville advocate Shane Leisure.