You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THB SPORTS AWARDS
MADILYN CARPENTER

Moment of the Year

Carpenter vaults into history for Bulldogs

  • 1 min to read
Gymnastics

Lapel’s Madi Carpenter performs on the balance beam at the Noblesville sectional last Saturday. Carpenter qualified this weekend for the state finals in Muncie.

The first year for the Moment of the Year Award provided plenty of candidates with no shortage of buzzer beaters and individual accomplishments.

But the historic run by Lapel senior Madilyn Carpenter to a podium finish at the gymnastics state finals vaulted the Johnny Wilson finalist to the top of the stack of incredible 2020-21 memories.

Carpenter was the first Lapel gymnast to make it to the state finals and capitalized on her opportunity with a third-place finish in the vault. Her road to John Worthen Arena was filled with historic moments.

She scored three sectional championships — uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around — in leading the Lapel gymnastics team to a berth in regional for the first time with a runner-up in the team competition.

At regional, she was second on the beam and fourth in the floor exercise for a sixth place all-around score, which qualified her for the state finals.

“I can feel accomplished that I’ve done something, that I made it to state,” Carpenter said in March. “I’m kind of making a name for myself in something that I’ve been working at forever.”

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.

Tags

Trending Video