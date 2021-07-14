In a race determined by just 37 points, Shenandoah claimed its third consecutive THB Sports Program of the Year award for the 2020-21 school year.
The Raiders held off Pendleton Heights and Lapel in a tight three-school race at the top, and seven of the area’s 11 athletic programs scored at least 100 points. That’s a record for the four years in which the award has existed.
THB Sports Girls Athlete of the Year Erikka Hill, of course, led the charge for Shenandoah with her second shot put state championship and a podium finish in the discus. The Raiders also got points from North-South football all-star Blake Surface and sectional championship teams in girls and boys basketball.
Shenandoah’s 403 points were just enough to edge Pendleton Heights (366), which saw THB Sports Boys Athlete of the Year Andrew Harvey reach the state finals in shot put and discus and Kylie Davis earn North-South softball all-star honors. Lapel was third with 313 points, led by Macy Beeson’s state title run in girls golf and sectional championships in boys and girls tennis.
Other schools with at least 100 points include Frankton, Alexandria, Madison-Grant and Daleville.
Points for the Program of the Year standings are accumulated by team and individual accomplishments. State championships are worth 80 points, semistate 40, regional 20 and sectional 10. County titles add five points to the tally, and bonus points are available for all-state honors and individuals advancing in postseason play.