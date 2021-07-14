Scholar-Athlete - Boys

A member of the 2018 state champion baseball team from Daleville, JT Nelson also stood at the front of his class in 2021 as the valedictorian.
Nelson closed out his time at Daleville with a 4.43 grade point average and was a member of the Honor Society, the Athletic Club and the Athletic Team. He hit .203 for the Broncos this spring with four doubles and six RBI and also played basketball his freshman and sophomore years.
“J.T. did really well in the sports he played and did even better in the classroom,” Shane Leisure said in his nomination.
“My parents always pushed me to maintain high academic standards to create the best possible future for myself,” Nelson told The Herald Bulletin in June. “Without them I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”
Nelson plans to attend Indiana University in the fall and will study business.