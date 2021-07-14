Scholar-Athlete - Girls

Make it two in a row in this category for the Anderson girls tennis program.
Following 2020 winner Nicole Tupling, Anderson’s Rachel Pendergraft has been named the 2021 THB Sports Girls Scholar Athlete after graduating second in her class of 411 this year.
Playing the No. 3 singles spot this year for the rejuvenated Indians tennis team, Pendergraft finished her high school academic career with a 4.684 grade point average and was involved in numerous school activities.
She represented Anderson as a 2020-21 Madison County Athlete of Character and also participated on the swim team, which has been a Gold Level Scholar team for the last four years in a row.
Macy Browning of Pendleton Heights and Abby Hartley from Frankton were the other finalists who, along with Pendergraft, emerged from a deep pool of nominees.