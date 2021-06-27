The objectives for Kylie Davis during her career at Pendleton Heights were to get on base, score runs and handle the most demanding defensive position in the sport of softball.
Davis did all three at a high level over her three seasons and did them so well her senior year that she earned All-State and North-South All-Star honors and is THB Sports’ choice for the 2021 Softball-Player Athlete of the Year.
“I feel like there’s a lot of great competition in this area, this county and on my own team as well,” she said. “I feel like I’ve put in a lot of hard work and this my senior year, it started to pay off a little bit.”
Davis led PH (19-11) in batting average (.485), total hits (50), doubles (16), runs scored (48) and on base percentage (.541) while also posting a slugging percentage of .757 and an OPS of 1.298. Her 48 runs scored is a single season record and the 16 doubles ties the program mark. She also tied the PH career record with 28 doubles, despite losing her junior season to COVID-19.
“I was very confident. I had Kieli Ryan hitting third, Grace Scott was up there and Hailee Brunnemer, that I was going to come around and score,” she said.
In addition to being an offensive catalyst, Davis provided outstanding defense for the Arabians. In 90 total chances at shortstop, she committed just three errors for a .967 fielding percentage. For her three-year career, all played at shortstop, Davis had a total of just 13 errors, with seven of those coming her freshman season.
“Before every pitch, I think of where the next play is,” Davis said. “I’m always thinking if the ball is hit to my left side, I’m going to turn to it. If it’s hit to my right side, if it’s hard hit or a slow roller, I need to know where the runners are and know before the pitch where my play is. And I trust myself.”
Speed has always been a part of Davis’ game. Her stolen bases were down this year by design due to the power of the lineup that set a school mark for home runs in a season with 64. But her ability to run the bases by going first to third on a single or scoring on a ball hit into the gap were still very much on display. While much of her talent is the result of hard work, she says this part comes naturally to her.
“I think it’s more of an instinct for me, when I’m out there it’s so easy for me to read,” she said. “(Base running) always came easy to me, I don’t know. We would always talk about we’re not going to steal that many bases this year because of the power in our bats. And he (coach and father Rob Davis) didn’t want to take the bats out of their hands getting thrown out stealing.”
Davis has been around the Arabians program for over a decade, having watched her older sister Kinzie play earlier. Her desire to be an all-around player stems from watching so many talented players come through the program.
“She played 10 years ago, so I’ve been around the program for a long time,” Davis said. “I’ve seen the best players come through Pendleton and I kind of looked up to them. I always wanted to play like them.”
In her three years, Davis’s teams averaged 22 wins per season and won three Madison County championships and a sectional title. While she wishes there had been more postseason success, she is happy with the career she is wrapping up.
“I do wish we had more sectional championships, but I’m happy with the way I ended my career,” she said. “All the teams I’ve been a part of, we’ve been very successful, but we’ve also been very close.”
Davis will attend Indiana University in the fall and study sports management.