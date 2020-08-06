ANDERSON — Facing a world war that could drag on for at least another year and cost as much as a million American lives, President Harry Truman gave the order to use the atomic bomb against Japan 75 years ago.
The decision destroyed the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killed tens of thousands and changed warfare in the 20th century.
In the years since some have come to question the decision: Was it necessary?
“He made a difficult decision and the American people still argue about that,” said Jaye Rogers, chair of Anderson University’s department of history and political science and a Cold War scholar.
“But, you know, the bottom line for me is, in history it’s easy for us as armchair quarterbacks to say you shouldn’t have done it that way. But if you put yourself in his position at the time, it’s a lot more complicated than we like to think it is.”
Truman was vice president for only three months and was sworn in as president in April 1945 after the death of President Franklin Roosevelt.
The project to build the bomb, code named the Manhattan Project, was so secretive that Truman wasn’t briefed on it until after becoming president.
Germany surrendered in early May, and the Soviet Union had pledged to enter the war with Japan three months later.
The United States and the Soviets had set aside their animosities to confront a common enemy. But with the surrender of Germany and the Soviets’ push to control Eastern Europe and install communist governments, mistrust between the nations was growing.
“If the Soviets get involved, the Soviets have a say in what happens to Japan afterward,” Rogers said, “and the United States became increasingly uncomfortable with that.”
Despite a bombing campaign that leveled Japanese cities, including the fire bombing of Tokyo that killed 100,000 people, the Japanese weren’t pursuing peace with the Americans. Instead they had sent out feelers to the Soviets in hopes of keeping them out of the war, Rogers said.
Two types of bombs were developed: a uranium-based bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima and a plutonium bomb that was tested in New Mexico and dropped on Nagasaki.
Truman was told of the successful test during the Potsdam Conference in July. The Potsdam Declaration called for the unconditional surrender of Japan, which was ignored.
The decision was made to use the bomb as soon after Aug. 3 as weather permitted. On Aug. 6, the first bomb, named Little Boy, was dropped on Hiroshima. Three days later, the second, named Fat Man, fell on Nagasaki.
Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s surrender on the radio on Aug. 15. It was the first time most Japanese had heard his voice.
The remainder of the 20th century saw the Cold War arms race, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Eight countries currently have nuclear weapons, including Pakistan, India, China and North Korea, which have border disputes. Israel is widely believed to have nuclear weapons but has never confirmed or denied the information, nor has it tested nuclear bombs.
“There’s some lessons we really need to learn that we have forgotten in the years since the end of the Cold War — that we have the ability to completely destroy our planet,” said Rogers. “I worry sometimes that we’re not paying enough attention to that.”
