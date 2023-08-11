BALL STATE CARDINALS
Head Coach: Mike Neu (33-45, six seasons)
2022 Record: 5-7 (3-5, MAC)
Conference Titles: 11 (Last, 2020)
Bowl Record: 1-8
National Titles: 0
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 1:42 pm
