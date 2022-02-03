There is something about Joe.
Like another, young, “Super Bowl Joe,” as in Joe “Willie” Namath.
And it’s not one thing.
It’s his confidence, which could be construed as arrogance. It’s his play-making, especially late in games. It’s his performance, lately, when it matters most. And, I have to be honest, those cigar pictures and videos exude something special.
It’s almost as if, I hate saying this, the Bengals have already won.
It’s a little strange. I get it. Burrow hasn’t really done anything like the “miraculous” dude in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, with his dives, flings, side-angle chucks, etc.
He just makes the proper amount of plays, usually when it matters most.
And most of all, he seems to avoid that “killer” bonehead play 95% of quarterbacks make when the lights are at their brightest.
Simply put, the best attribute of Burrow is everybody around him believes he is the chosen one, and by everybody I mean his Bengals teammates and Bengals Nation.
We have to put in perspective what Burrow is doing. He’s literally taking a franchise from the ashes and turning it into a skyscraper.
Sort of like Namath’s Jets, which were facing off against the almighty Baltimore Colts.
I can’t tell you how it’s going to happen, schematically, other than the fact the Bengals have an elite runner in Joe Mixon and an elite receiver in Ja’Marr Chase.
Their defense allowed the Chiefs a measly field goal in the second half and shut out the Titans, the week before, in the fourth quarter of a 16-16 game.
Which brings me back to Burrow.
You don’t go to Nashville and Kansas City in late January, without a leader leading.
Again, Burrow didn’t melt in the clutch, which is meaningful. And he didn’t really do anything extraordinary, other than lead the final drive for the final points in both games, tied at the time.
I believe the Rams are a one-and-done unit anyway. Burrow, on the other hand, is here for the long haul.
The Bengals win. Burrow leads the way. I guarantee it!
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.