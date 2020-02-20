ANDERSON — Autoworld of Anderson achieved the same trifecta in the annual Best of Madison County survey as its competition just down Scatterfield Road, Ed Martin Auto Mall, did last year.
Autoworld was named Best New Car Dealer, Best Used Car Dealer and Best Sales Staff in online balloting that took place over 10 days in January. The trio of honors, said Autoworld owner Mary Jamerson, is “the ultimate compliment,” because it comes from the dealership’s local customers – and not from industry associations or trade groups.
“It’s from the people who we actually get to interact with every day,” Jamerson said. “We’re really grateful. I don’t say that lightly because we genuinely want to have customers for life here.”
The dealership moved in 2013 from about five acres on Broadway to its current location just south of Purdue Polytechnic on Scatterfield Road. Jamerson says the focus has remained on building relationships with customers – those who return and those who may set foot in the showroom for the first time – in a three-fold way.
“One, that everyone around here realizes and lives by is that we’re in the people business,” she said. “Secondly, we’re transparent. We want to provide people with as much information as we can about the transaction and the vehicles. And the third is, we don’t believe in pressure.”
Jamerson says that although the number fluctuates, the dealership on average has about 450 vehicles available for purchase on any given day. The dealership employs 10 full-time sales staffers, a number which may surprise some, but allows the potential for those long-term relationships that Jamerson hopes translate into repeat car-buying experiences.
“We don’t want to sell you one car,” she said. “We want to sell you a lifetime of cars.”
